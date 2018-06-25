Daniel Cormier Slams Jon Jones After Recent Comments, Compares Him to Lance Armstrong

Daniel Cormier is sick and tired of hearing about Jon Jones.

While the light heavyweights will probably be linked to each other forever thanks to their heated rivalry, Cormier isn’t in the mood to get into a back and forth war of words with Jones just weeks away from his fight against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Just recently the UFC social media team put out a message on Twitter that asked if Cormier would be considered the ‘greatest of all time’ if he beat Miocic on July 7. In response, Jones fired back by asking if he would be the ‘motherf—ing man’ considering he holds a win over Cormier.

For his part, Cormier refuses to engage with Jones yet again, especially as he stands on the cusp of history with his opportunity to become both light heavyweight and heavyweight champion at UFC 226. Meanwhile, Jones is still awaiting word from USADA after he tested positive for steroids last July following a knockout win over Cormier that was later overturned to a no contest.

“[Jones] doesn’t have a platform and I refuse to give him a platform,” Cormier told CBS Sports. “He’s a nobody. He has been suspended again. He’s mired in controversy for drug abuse. Your issues are tied to steroids, performance enhancers. You don’t get a platform when you’re like that.

“It’s like me glorifying Lance Armstrong.”

The reality is Cormier may never get the chance to settle the score with Jones even if he’s victorious over Miocic in less than two weeks time.

Jones is facing a potential four-year suspension for his second infraction of the UFC’s anti-doping policy after previously being sanctioned for one year after another failed drug test back in 2016.

Add to that, Cormier has made it clear that he plans on retiring from the sport when he turns 40 years old in 2019.

All that being said, Cormier doesn’t want to hear from Jones right now anyways considering he’s sitting on the sidelines after a positive drug test.

Cormier knows Jones has no one to blame but himself for what’s happening right now and so he doesn’t want to acknowledge his claims or respond to what he said on social media.

“[Jones] won the fight but, hey, since USADA has gotten involved with the UFC, he only fought one time,” Cormier said. “He has had four fights scheduled. So he fought Ovince [Saint Preux in 2016] and he fought me but that second one was a no contest. The Ovince fight was the only time he fought and there was no controversy surrounding it. So I’m pretty sure there was some dirty stuff going on [in our first fight]. That’s why the test results were all jacked up in December.

“This whole Jon Jones thing has been marred in controversy and never on my behalf. So I can’t let that dictate how I approach my career in any way, shape or form. I didn’t do those bad things. I didn’t do steroids. I didn’t get taken out of a fight for steroid abuse once and test positive for steroids a second time. I didn’t get, before the first fight, having rinky-dinky tests to start. There are so many reasons why I shouldn’t be tied to him anymore and I’ve gotten back to the point now where it doesn’t affect me.”