Daniel Cormier Says Yes to a Clean Brock Lesnar, but Not Necessarily for Jon Jones

It’s Daniel Cormier’s world now!

Cormier upended Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 on Saturday in Las Vegas to add the UFC heavyweight title to his collection of championships. He is now only the second fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional belts simultaneously. Conor McGregor was the first.

Now that he has the clout of two titles on his shoulders, Cormier can afford to be a little picky about how he finishes out his career, as he intends to ride off into the sunset in March of 2019.

While he’s got unfinished business with rival Jon Jones, Cormier isn’t inclined to wait around for the disgraced former champion to return to the Octagon. Despite Cormier being a vocal critic of fighters who test positive for banned substances, he’s willing to give Brock Lesnar a pass.

It seems the two former champions would fall into the same category, as both have tested positive on multiple occasions, but it’s Cormier’s world and he can now decide who gets to take a spin through it.