Daniel Cormier Rips USADA, Jeff Novitzky Following Latest Jon Jones Fiasco

December 23, 2018
Daniel Cormier already seemed unhappy with USADA after they only handed Jon Jones a 15-month suspension following his second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy but his issues only multiplied after what unfolded on Sunday.

On Sunday, UFC 232 was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles after Jones returned a drug test administered on Dec. 9 that showed trace amounts of Turinabol, the same anabolic steroid that triggered a test failure last July.

UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky said repeatedly that this was not another violation of the anti-doping policy but rather a residual effect from the previous positive drug test last year.

“This is a residual effect from the July 2017 positive test,” Novitzky told ESPN. “Not only USADA, who independently administers our program but other experts throughout the world verified this was the case and that he retains no performance enhancing benefits from this small amount.”

Well none of that is sitting very well with Cormier, who has been rather vocal in his opposition that Jones’ cheating should just be brushed under the rug because the illegal substances in his system were just trace amounts.

This latest incident only further infuriated the reigning UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, who has engaged in a bitter rivalry with Jones for several years.

Cormier unleashed on Novitzky, USADA and California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster, who is allowing Jones’ upcoming fight against Alexander Gustafsson to move forward next weekend.

Cormier obviously doesn’t seem satisfied with the excuse being presented about Jones’ latest issues with drug testing ahead of his fight on Dec. 29.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission stayed out of Cormier’s crosshairs after they decided not to allow the fight with Jones to move forward without more time to investigate the situation. 

It’s safe to say there will be a lot of questions remaining when the UFC holds a press conference on Thursday with Jones and UFC president Dana White expected to be in attendance.

