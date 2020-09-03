Daniel Cormier reveals million dollar bonus after first Jon Jones fight

Former dual-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently announced his retirement following the loss to Stipe Miocic in their UFC 252 headlining trilogy bout.

In recounting some of the highlights of his career in his ESPN podcast, Cormier revealed some of the bonus money that he received early in his UFC career.

While many people criticize the UFC for the fighter pay that is disclosed to athletic commissions via their bout agreements, Cormier was quick to note that he was well taken care of, even when it appeared on paper that he was paid very little. Such was the case the first time that he fought rival Jon Jones.

“After I lost to Jones, Lorenzo Fertitta gave me a million dollars. Him and Dana gave me a million dollars,” Cormier recalled. “They actually called me and told me, ‘we’re gonna give you a million dollars, DC, for the job that you’ve done.’ So when people say, wow, Daniel Cormier made $80,000 to fight Jon Jones; no, they gave me a million dollars.”

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier weighs in on Jon Jones moving to the heavyweight division

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier brawl during UFXC 178 Media Event in Las Vegas

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)