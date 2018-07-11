Daniel Cormier Returns to Conan O’Brien After Breaking the ‘Conan Curse’

Daniel Cormier is the first ever fighter to hold both the heavyweight and light heavyweight championships in the UFC but more importantly he may have broken a curse attached to late night host Conan O’Brien.

On Tuesday night, Cormier returned to speak to the well-coiffed talk shot host just days after defeating Stipe Miocic to win the title after he nearly cancelled his appearance on the show prior to the event.

It turns out thanks to some research from Cormier that he discovered every fighter who had previously appeared on O’Brien’s show had suffered a loss immediately afterwards. From Ronda Rousey to Conor McGregor, O’Brien’s interview was apparently a precursor to disaster and Cormier nearly cancelled his appearance on the show out of superstition ahead of his fight.

The good news is Cormier broke the dreaded ‘Conan curse’ with his first round knockout against Miocic and he returned to the show on Tuesday to celebrate with the minority owner in the UFC.

Check out the clip as Cormier talks to Conan about his win as well as his plans to face Brock Lesnar next.