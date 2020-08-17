Daniel Cormier reportedly suffered torn cornea at UFC 252

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier reportedly suffered a torn cornea in his UFC 252 headlining trilogy bout with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on Saturday.

The injury apparently occurred when Miocic accidentally poked Cormier in the eye during the third round.

Cormier revealed the injury to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Sunday, telling him that doctors said he wouldn’t need surgery just yet, but that they wanted to monitor how the eye heals before making a final determination on whether or not surgery would eventually be necessary.

Miocic won a unanimous decision to retain the heavyweight belt. It was the third consecutive time that Miocic faced Cormier, and his second consecutive victory over the former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion.

It is expected to be the final fight or Cormier’s career.

“Being on the losing end of two big fights, it’s a very sad position to be in, but I’ll deal with it the way I have dealt with things in the past,” Cormier told Joe Rogan following the loss.

“I’m not interested in fighting for anything but titles and I don’t imagine there’s gonna be another title in the future, so that’ll be it for me. It’s been a long run. It’s been great. I just fought my last fight for a heavyweight championship and it was a good fight.”

