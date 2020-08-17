HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 247 arm raised with belt

featuredJon Jones vacates UFC light heavyweight championship, at odds with UFC brass

UFC 252 Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier video recap

featuredUFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier recap video

featuredStipe Miocic: ‘I totally poked Daniel Cormier in the eye’ (UFC 252 Post-Fight)

Daniel Cormier UFC 252 post-fight interview

featuredFormer dual-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier retires

Daniel Cormier reportedly suffered torn cornea at UFC 252

August 17, 2020
NoNo Comments

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier reportedly suffered a torn cornea in his UFC 252 headlining trilogy bout with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on Saturday.

The injury apparently occurred when Miocic accidentally poked Cormier in the eye during the third round. 

Cormier revealed the injury to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Sunday, telling him that doctors said he wouldn’t need surgery just yet, but that they wanted to monitor how the eye heals before making a final determination on whether or not surgery would eventually be necessary.

Miocic won a unanimous decision to retain the heavyweight belt. It was the third consecutive time that Miocic faced Cormier, and his second consecutive victory over the former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion.

TRENDING > Stipe Miocic: ‘I totally poked Daniel Cormier in the eye’ (UFC 252 Post-Fight)

It is expected to be the final fight or Cormier’s career.

“Being on the losing end of two big fights, it’s a very sad position to be in, but I’ll deal with it the way I have dealt with things in the past,” Cormier told Joe Rogan following the loss.

“I’m not interested in fighting for anything but titles and I don’t imagine there’s gonna be another title in the future, so that’ll be it for me. It’s been a long run. It’s been great. I just fought my last fight for a heavyweight championship and it was a good fight.”

UFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier recap video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA