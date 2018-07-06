Daniel Cormier Ready to Fight Despite Scary Fall on Stage Ahead of UFC 226

Daniel Cormier is ready to fight.

That’s the message the UFC light heavyweight champion passed along on Friday after a scary spill on stage during the UFC 226 pre-fight press conference a day earlier.

The incident happened just after the press conference wrapped as Cormier started to walk off the stage before tripping over a speaker that was set nearby his seat. Cormier tumbled over and fell backwards onto the ground before noticeably limping off stage before doing his customary face off with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic a few moments later.

On Friday at the early weigh-ins, Cormier tipped the scale at 246 pounds and gave a quick update on his condition.

“It’s good, yeah I’m fine,” Cormier told reporters assembled in the room.

It’s definitely good news after UFC 226 already endured another major loss earlier in the week when featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced off the card with concussion like symptoms.

His fight with Brian Ortega was scrapped and UFC 226 moved forward with just one title fight.

The good news is Cormier may have taken an unexpected fall but he’s still ready to step inside the Octagon on Saturday night when he attempts to become only the second ever simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.

