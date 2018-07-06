HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic

featuredUFC 226 Official After Daniel Cormier Weighs in Heavier Than Stipe Miocic; Michael Chiesa Misses Weight

TUF 27 Live Results

featuredThe Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredUFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Live Weigh-in Results

Brad Tavares UFC 216 Fight Highlights

featuredBrad Tavares Says It’s Too Much, Too Soon for Israel Adesanya to Face Him Right Now

Daniel Cormier Ready to Fight Despite Scary Fall on Stage Ahead of UFC 226

July 6, 2018
NoNo Comments

Daniel Cormier is ready to fight.

That’s the message the UFC light heavyweight champion passed along on Friday after a scary spill on stage during the UFC 226 pre-fight press conference a day earlier.

The incident happened just after the press conference wrapped as Cormier started to walk off the stage before tripping over a speaker that was set nearby his seat. Cormier tumbled over and fell backwards onto the ground before noticeably limping off stage before doing his customary face off with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic a few moments later.

On Friday at the early weigh-ins, Cormier tipped the scale at 246 pounds and gave a quick update on his condition.

“It’s good, yeah I’m fine,” Cormier told reporters assembled in the room.

It’s definitely good news after UFC 226 already endured another major loss earlier in the week when featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced off the card with concussion like symptoms.

TRENDING > UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Live Weigh-in Results 

His fight with Brian Ortega was scrapped and UFC 226 moved forward with just one title fight.

The good news is Cormier may have taken an unexpected fall but he’s still ready to step inside the Octagon on Saturday night when he attempts to become only the second ever simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.

Daniel Cormier Takes a Scary Spill at the UFC 226 Press Conference

Daniel Cormier Updates Status After Taking a Spill

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA