Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones retirement comments

This week UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones teased that he may retire after fighting Stipe Miocic. And his former foe Daniel Cormier has a theory about why he’s already talking retirement just one fight into the new division.

“He’s still the best in the world,” Cormier said on his ESPN show “DC & RC.” “He was excited about the idea of going to fight at heavyweight. It was the challenge and something that scared him, but do you think that maybe it was easier than he may have thought? He got through Ciryl Gane so easy.”

Cormier, who is also a former UFC heavyweight champion, believes that Jones expected more of a challenge and may have not been as motivated after defeating Gane in the very first round.

“Where’s that challenge? Where’s that thing that scares him? Because that’s what Jones spoke about before the fight, being scared again, something that was dangerous. Maybe he doesn’t feel that. Maybe he doesn’t feel like that is going to be his everyday at heavyweight.”

Miocic and Jones have been going back and forth for quite some time but, so far, nothing is officially booked.