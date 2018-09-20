Daniel Cormier Reacts to Jon Jones Receiving 15-Month Suspension from USADA

Daniel Cormier has moved past Jon Jones and he’s not looking back.

On Wednesday, Jones was officially handed a 15-month suspension from USADA after testing positive for an anabolic steroid last July following a knockout against Cormier at UFC 214. The win was later overturned to a no contest and the light heavyweight title that Jones originally took was then returned to Cormier.

Jones will be eligible to fight after Oct. 28, which means there’s a possibility he could face Cormier again before the reigning heavyweight and light heavyweight champion retires ahead of his 40th birthday in March 2019.

It appears Cormier isn’t even thinking about Jones with his own fight against WWE superstar Brock Lesnar already expected for early next year.

“I’m the UFC double champion,” Cormier said on UFC Tonight. “I have bosses in the back and I’m talking about this guy because I have to. I’ve moved past that guy. I went about my business. I went and won another title. Now his suspension is up, so we’ll see what happens.

“I think people get excited, people get excited about the prospect of us fighting again, but I’ve got a fight with Brock Lesnar. Why would I look back? Why would I look back to Jones now when I’ve got a fight? Obviously as a competitor I want to fight the guy, he’s beat me twice, but I’ve got a fight. Why go back? I’ve got a bigger fight with Brock Lesnar, why should I go back?”

Following USADA's official ruling on Jon Jones, @dc_mma speaks on the possibility of DC vs Jones 3. pic.twitter.com/MVQSOY83dg — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 20, 2018

It was clear Cormier was slightly agitated by the decision after Jones received a 15-month suspension when he was potentially staring down a four year sanction for a second infraction of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

Jones had previously been suspended for one year following a different failed drug test ahead of UFC 200 in 2016.

“It is what it is. Here’s the deal: When it comes to USADA, they can’t come to my house anymore at 6 a.m,” Cormier said. “What’s the point? They’ve been to my house 15 times. USADA, don’t come to my house anymore. You don’t need too. You don’t need to come. I’m not going to fail a test, I’m not going to make any mistakes, I’m not going to have to sit up there and go, ‘I’m serious this time, guys. I promise I wasn’t really trying to cheat.’ It’s never going to happen with me.

“70 times. 70 times since I started wrestling internationally and I have never made a mistake. It’s not that hard. So to even be having to sit here and do this again shows that – guys are ridiculous.”

Jones had his sentenced reduced in part because the independent arbitrator determined that he didn’t believe the former UFC champion intentionally cheated based on the results of the findings in his drug test as well as additional tests administered prior to his fight.

The reduced sentence was also handed down after Jones acted as an informant to reveal information about another party violating the UFC’s anti-doping policy. That took away 30 months of his sentence according to USADA, who were originally seeking an 18-month sanction before the independent arbitrator settled on 15 months instead.