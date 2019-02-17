Daniel Cormier Previews UFC on ESPN Francis Ngannou vs Cain Velasquez Main Event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 17, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier breaks down the main event match-up between Francis Ngannou and former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.  The two headline Sunday’s fight card in Phoenix, which is also the fight promotion’s debut on ESPN’s flagship cable network. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Live Results on Sunday. Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez headline the card with the first bout scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

