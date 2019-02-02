Daniel Cormier Previews UFC Fortaleza: Raphael Assuncao vs Marlon Moraes 2

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 2, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Daniel Cormier previews the main event matchup at Fight Night Fortaleza between Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes.

Assuncao is riding a four-fight winning streak and is one win away from a title shot. Moraes stands in his way and hasn’t lost sine their first meeting at UFC 212.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Live Results. Assuncao and Moraes headlines the fight card, while former featherweight champion Jose Aldo meets Renato Moicano in the co-main event.

