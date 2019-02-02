Daniel Cormier Previews UFC Fortaleza: Jose Aldo vs Renato Moicano

(Courtesy of UFC)
Daniel Cormier previews the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Fortaleza between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Renato Moicano.
Aldo is coming off a Performance of the Night knockout win over Jeremy Stephens in his last outing, while Moicano is riding a two-fight winning streak headed into Saturday’s event.
