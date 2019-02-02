Daniel Cormier Previews UFC Fortaleza: Jose Aldo vs Renato Moicano

(Courtesy of UFC)

Daniel Cormier previews the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Fortaleza between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Renato Moicano.

Aldo is coming off a Performance of the Night knockout win over Jeremy Stephens in his last outing, while Moicano is riding a two-fight winning streak headed into Saturday’s event.

TRENDING > UFC Fortaleza: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Weigh-in Results: One Fighter 7 Pounds Over

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Live Results. Assuncao and Moraes headlines the fight card, while former featherweight champion Jose Aldo meets Renato Moicano in the co-main event.

Play the MyBookie/MMAWeekly UFC Pick ‘Em Game