Daniel Cormier Previews UFC Fight Night Brooklyn: Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw

(Courtesy of UFC)

Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier previews the UFC Fight Night Brooklyn main event match-up between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. The two will battle in the UFC’s first event on ESPN+ for the flyweight title that Cejudo recently took from longtime champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw finishing out the night.