Daniel Cormier Previews UFC 234: Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva

February 9, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier breaks down the co-main event from UFC 234 between Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Silva and Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.

