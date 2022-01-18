HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDaniel Cormier predicts Valentina Shevcheko will be a two-division UFC champion this year

featuredMiesha Tate officially makes move to flyweight: ‘I have not signed a bout agreement’

Giga Chikadze

featuredGiga Chikadze says ‘Georgians are always unbreakable’ following brutal loss to Calvin Kattar | Video

featuredDana White on UFC pay-per-view price increase: ‘It’s not my decision’

Daniel Cormier predicts Valentina Shevcheko will be a two-division UFC champion this year

January 18, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier made some bold predictions for 2022 including that Valentina Shevchenko will join him at being a two-division champion.

Shevchenko is currently the top pound-for-pound female fighter in the world. She’s holds the UFC 125-pound title. She used to compete in the 135-pound weight class until the creation of the flyweight division in 2017. She fought for the bantamweight title but came up short against former bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Shevchencko’s only two UFC losses are to Nunes, and one was by split decision.

Nunes no longer holds the 135-pound belt. Julianna Peña dethroned “The Lioness” at UFC 269 on Dec. 11 by second-round submission. Interestingly, Shevchenko holds a win over Peña. In her fight prior to fighting Nunes in a rematch for the bantamweight title, Shevchenko defeated Peña via second-round submission.

Nunes and Peña are expected to rematch, but Cormier believes Shevchenko will hold both belts by the end of the year. He also predicted that Peña will defeat Nunes again in the rematch.

“Not only do I not believe that Amanda is going to win that belt back, I believe that Valentina is going to win that belt and become the double-champion in 2022,” Cormier said during a segment on his ESPN MMA show DC & RC.

Miesha Tate officially makes move to flyweight: ‘I have not signed a bout agreement’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA