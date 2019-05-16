Daniel Cormier on Stipe Miocic rematch: ‘This one’s going to break him’

The cordial relationship between heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Stipe Miocic is apparently finished.

While coaching against each other on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ as well as the lead up to their last fight this past July, Cormier and Miocic were essentially friends all the way up to stepping into the Octagon together to do battle.

Cormier won that fight by first round knockout but immediately afterwards, Miocic was calling for a rematch after he served as the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history.

In the months since then, Miocic has gotten a little more vocal and Cormier has been less kind in his responses. Miocic eventually got his wish because now he will face Cormier in the main event at UFC 241 in August in an attempt to take back the heavyweight title.

Within days of the fight being announced, the fighters have already started getting into a war of words, which is something that never happened with the first bout. In a strange way, Cormier is actually happy that Miocic is chirping at him a little bit more because it will make a second win over him that much sweeter.

“Stipe can say ‘oh he’s an idiot and he’s this and he’s that’ but then I get to just kick his ass again. Ultimately, I had the last laugh in the whole thing with me and Stipe and I get to do it again. That’s kind of how that thing plays out,” Cormier said on his ‘Talk and Talker’ podcast.

“We’re fighters, we’re a different breed. Like right away I’m like ‘Stipe you son of a b—ch’ but I like it though cause first time he’s all chummy and he’s all quiet and he doesn’t want to build a fight. At least now he’s being vocal about how he feels. Be vocal. Tell me how you feel. Tell me how much you want to kick my ass so that when I kick your ass again, then you’re in like a dark room and you’re done.”

Perhaps it’s because Miocic has wrapped up so much of his time and energy into getting this rematch in an attempt to reclaim the heavyweight title but Cormier believes the outcome of this fight will change his life forever.

Cormier knows how crippling a second loss to a rival can be to a fighter’s psyche because he went through that himself after a very volatile pair of fights against Jon Jones.

That’s why he believes a second loss in this rematch will be too much for Miocic to handle.

“He’s going to be done. After this one, it’s going to be very hard for Stipe to get to back to where he once was because this one’s going to break him,” Cormier said. “Because I know what the second [Jon] Jones fight did to me. It almost broke me. But all my life experiences, my father, my cousin, my daughter, my roommate, all those life experiences allow me to keep things in perspective. Where as he really hasn’t had to do that.

“So when he loses in this spot, I don’t think he’ll be able to recover from it. It will be too much.”