Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones trilogy: ‘It could always happen’ (UFC 241 video)

After seeming to have closed the door on a trilogy fight with Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier this week said that a fight with Jones could always happen whether it was inside or outside of the octagon.

