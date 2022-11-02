Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘Anderson was the better fighter’

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier watched the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match and gave his takeaways from the fight.

Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision and scored the biggest moment of the fight when he dropped the UFC legend in the final round. Cormier believes we saw a much improved Paul since his previous outing December 2021.

“You know what I think we learned in that fight about Jake Paul was that he can fight,” Cormier said on the DC & RC Show on ESPN. “If he would have fought Anderson last year, Anderson would have beaten him if Anderson fought the way that he did. But the kid’s improving. The one that beat [Tyron] Woodley would have lost to that Anderson Silva Saturday night.”

Although Paul won the fight handily on the scorecards, Cormier thought that Silva was clearly the better fighter.

“I thought that Jake Paul showed a lot of heart. I thought Anderson Silva fought valiantly,” Cormier said.

“You know what sucked? I felt like Anderson did what he is known to do, and it’s a bit of his M.O. If he were more active, he would have won, but he just wasn’t,” continued Cormier. “There were a lot spots in the fight where lack of activity cost him. He gave away some rounds to Jake Paul early because he just didn’t do enough. When he put his foot on the gas you saw that he was the better fighter, Anderson Silva. But he just did not push the gas enough to win the fight, and then he got dropped in the last round.”

