Daniel Cormier on balancing UFC career and coaching high school wrestling (ESPN’s E:60)

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani narrates Daniel Cormier’s journey as the head wrestling coach at Gilroy High School in California and how his love for the sport has inspired him to turn the program and its athletes into an elite powerhouse.

TRENDING > Watch Nate Diaz upset Conor McGregor at UFC 196 (UFC 241 fight video)

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.