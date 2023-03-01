Daniel Cormier offers advice for Jake Paul’s next move

Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his boxing career on Feb. 26 to rival Tommy Fury. Before Paul makes his next move, Daniel Cormier has some advice.

Paul, a social media influencer and YouTube content creator turned professional boxer, managed to put together an undefeated 6-0 record defeating mainly retired UFC fighters. He faces the first professional boxer as an opponent at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia and lost.

Paul could get an immediate rematch against Fury, but the former two-division UFC heavyweight champion doesn’t think Paul should take that route.

“I think next, he’s going to get a rematch because he somehow has a rematch clause that Tommy Fury didn’t have. So I think that he’ll get a rematch, but I wouldn’t even advise that,” said Cormier during the DC & RC Show.

“I would advise him to go get a couple more of those fights that are fun. That are interesting, and then go back to Tommy Fury because this kid has only been fighting for a little bit,” continued Cormier.

“So to be about to go out there and fight eight rounds and be competitive against a professional boxer speaks to his talent, but he still needs more time if he’s going to beat this guys that have spent a lifetime in the sport of boxing.”

