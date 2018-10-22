HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones - UFC 197

featuredJon Jones Fires Back at Critics Calling Him Cheater to Take Away His Accomplishments

featuredAnthony Smith Believes a Win Over Volkan Oezdemir is His Ticket to a Title Shot

featuredLuke Rockhold Out of UFC 230 Co-Main Event Against Chris Weidman

Daniel Cormier UFC 226 Two Belts

featuredDaniel Cormier: ‘I’m Not Afraid of Stipe Miocic, Why Would I Be?’

Daniel Cormier May Not Be Willing to Give Up Light Heavyweight Belt

October 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

Two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier puts his heavyweight title on the line for the first time in the UFC 230 main event on Nov. 3 against Derrick Lewis at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Earlier this month, UFC president Dana White indicated that Cormier would be stripped of his light heavyweight belt and end his career in the heavyweight division. If Cormier defeats Lewis, he’s expected to face former titleholder Brock Lesnar in 2019.

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones rematches Alexander Gustafsson on Dec. 29 at UFC 232 and the fight is expected to be for the soon-to-be vacant 205-pound title. That play may hit a snag if Cormier loses to Lewis, though. During a UFC 230 media scrum, Cormier indicated that he may not willingly part with the 205-pound strap.

“If I lost to Derrick, then who’s to say I don’t go, hey, I’m going to go defend my light heavyweight title.  Now you can’t take it.  Maybe that adds a whole other part to the equation,” said Cormier.  “You can’t take both of my belts if I lost that one.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Fires Back at Critics Calling Him Cheater to Take Away His Accomplishments

“I am the light heavyweight champion until those guys fight.  If the light heavyweight champion loses his heavyweight title, well, wait, I’m willing to defend my belt.  Now we have some conversations to have,” stated Cormier.

Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Media Scrum

(Courtesy of UFC)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA