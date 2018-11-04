Daniel Cormier Mauls Derrick Lewis in UFC 230 Main Event, Calls Out Brock Lesnar

Daniel Cormier is still the double champ after another lopsided performance to defend his heavyweight title at UFC 230.

While he accepted the matchup against heavy-handed knockout artist Derrick Lewis on extremely short notice, Cormier didn’t skip a beat by taking his behemoth opponent down to the ground and snatching a rear naked choke submission to finish the fight in the second round.

As the action got started, Lewis manage to throw a couple of kicks early but it didn’t take long for Cormier to press forward and latch onto a leg and then trip “The Black Beast” down to the mat.

Once the fight was on the ground, Cormier stayed in complete control by keeping Lewis down and then just hammering away with punches.

Lewis did manage to work his way back up for a split second but Cormier was quick to toss him back down to the canvas again. From there it was all Cormier with punches in bunches and just mauling Lewis on the ground with his offensive output.

The dominating performance put Cormier up big early but Lewis refused to go away when the second round started while he uncorked a couple of bombs just trying to land the knockout shot on the heavyweight champion.

Nothing connected and Cormier was quick to swoop inside again before bringing Lewis back to the mat with a perfectly timed takedown with a beautiful ankle pick

Lewis didn’t get back up again.

Quickly passing his opponent’s defense, Cormier took the back and immediately locked up a rear naked choke and within a split second it was clear that Lewis wasn’t breaking free.

The tap came at 2:14 into the second round as Cormier jumped up to celebrate the first defense of his heavyweight title. In fact, Cormier is now the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously and then defend one of them inside the Octagon.

“It’s history, baby,” Cormier shouted following the win. “One of the greatest of all time.”

Cormier showed a ton of respect for Lewis all week long in the leadup to their fight but the two-division champion understood why he was a massive favorite according to every odds maker on the planet.

“I think a lot of people have to understand, I’ve been doing this for nine years and I’ve been fighting at a championship level for eight of them,” Cormier stated. “If you have a puncher’s chance, that’s not enough.”

The win solidifies Cormier as the best heavyweight in the sport and now he’s ready for his showdown against former champion Brock Lesnar, who is expected to make his return to the Octagon in early 2019.

“Brock Lesnar, when you come, bring that new WWE title,” Cormier said while referencing Lesnar becoming WWE Universal champion this past Friday. “I feel like being a WWE champion, too. Let’s go, Brock.”