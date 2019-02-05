Daniel Cormier Lists the Reasons He Won’t Fight Stipe Miocic Again

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is nearing the end of his career. Though he may consider pushing back his original March target for retirement, he has been quiet on booking the bouts that will send him off into the sunset.

After defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July 2018, Cormier called WWE champion and former UFC titleholder Brock Lesnar into the Octagon to set up a blockbuster bout, which was thought at the time to likely be the final fight of his career.

Cormier instead stepped in to save UFC 230 in New York from disaster and headlined the card, defeating Derrick Lewis in the main event and cementing his status as the heavyweight titleholder. He was later forced into relinquishing his light heavyweight strap so that Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson could fight for a title at UFC 232 to close out 2018.

Cormier is currently considering his next move, but apparently it won’t be a rematch with Miocic, who defended the UFC heavyweight strap more times – three – than any other fighter in company history.

Miocic hasn’t fought since losing the belt to Cormier last year, but insists he is deserving of another shot at the title. Cormier disagrees.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Cormier stated his reasons for not fighting Miocic again. “Reason 1: He’s being entitled. Why have I fought since and he hasn’t? He lost the fight; is he still the champ? Reason 2: I’m hurt. Reason 3: How do I do it better? I beat him in one round last time.”

TRENDING > Ben Askren and Kamaru Usman Backstage Altercation Video Surfaces

Cormier then tweeted a photo of him and Lesnar in the Octagon, captioning it, “Fat neck!”

Evidently, Cormier is still angling for a “big money” fight with Lesnar before he rides off into the sunset.

Lesnar recently signed a new contract with the WWE, but that hasn’t stopped him from competing under the UFC banner before. His star power is thus that the UFC and WWE are willing to work in concert to keep Lesnar on both rosters.

Do you guys wanna know why I’m not fighting @stipemiocic again? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 5, 2019

Reason 1: he’s being entitled, why have I fought since and he hasn’t. He lost the fight is he still the champ? Reason 2: I’m hurt Reason3: how do I do it better? I beat him in a round last time ? https://t.co/sQF4Wu5q6P — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 5, 2019

Dana White discusses whether or not Brock Lesnar could return in 2019

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)