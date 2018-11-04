Daniel Cormier Likely Targeting UFC 235 for ‘Retirement Fight’ Against Brock Lesnar

Daniel Cormier has promised to retire by his 40th birthday and now he has a targeted date in mind for his final fight.

Following a second round submission against Derrick Lewis to cap off UFC 230 on Saturday night, Cormier addressed what will likely be the last fight of his career as he is expected to defend his heavyweight title against Brock Lesnar early next year.

The UFC released the first part of their scheduled for 2019 and March 2 in Las Vegas for UFC 235 might be the perfect landing spot for Cormier for the final bout of his career.

“That could be the retirement fight for old DC,” Cormier said at the UFC 230 post fight press conference. “That’s crazy right, when you start to think about it? Talk about having an opportunity to go out on an all time high. Headlining in Vegas against Brock Lesnar before I turn 40. Two weeks before my birthday, have my biggest fight. It’s crazy.”

Cormier did say that if Lesnar somehow falls out of the fight or isn’t ready by March, then he would likely give former champion Stipe Miocic rematch. The only way Cormier would even consider another fight at light heavyweight would be at trilogy against Jon Jones but that seems unlikely right now.

While Cormier would undoubtedly be a heavy favorite to beat Lesnar, the two-time Olympian and reigning two-division UFC champion isn’t looking past him just because he’s supposed to win.

Lesnar was a force of nature for much of his UFC career and will definitely have some size and power on Cormier even though he’s readjusted to life as a heavyweight these days.

“I think he can test me,” Cormier said about Lesnar. “He’s a big strong guy and his wrestling kind of cancels out my biggest advantage over most people. He’s an NCAA wrestling champ. He’s a four-time All-American, was second as a junior, two time junior college national champion. Brock is a beast. I know I talk a lot of trash about him but he is a real life beast.

“He’s a guy that’s going to really push me and I’m really excited about it. I mean can you imagine the visual? Me standing across the Octagon from Brock Lesnar? It would be insane but it’s also going to be fun and it’s going o be another opportunity for me to test myself in the Octagon. Because that’s what I’m doing. Right now it’s about tests and fighting these bigger guys is always a test.”

Right now, Cormier is excited to take a little time off after a very busy 2018 where he competed three times — once at light heavyweight and twice at heavyweight — before preparing for his fight bout inside the Octagon.

“I stepped up on short notice and honestly I fought three times this year with three finishes,” Cormier said. “Three championship fights, three finishes. I’ve had a big year. Probably one of my more active years than I’ve had in a long time and it just feels good to get my hand raised.

“And it looks like March 2, 2019, could be the last time you guys see me fight inside the Octagon.”