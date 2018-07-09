Daniel Cormier KOs Stipe Miocic to Make History (UFC 226 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of Fox Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Daniel Cormier’s historical knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Just one night after the TUF 27 Finale, UFC 226 took center stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Following a loaded International Fight Week, the UFC isn’t slowing down, making the quick turnaround for UFC Fight Night 133 a week later in Boise, Idaho. Junior Dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov headline the card in a five-round heavyweight showdown.

