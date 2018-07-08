Daniel Cormier Knocks Out Stipe Miocic, Gets into Skirmish with Brock Lesnar at UFC 226

Daniel Cormier is officially a two-division UFC champion.

In only the third ever champion versus champion fight in UFC history, Cormier won the heavyweight title with a stunning first round knockout over Stipe Miocic in front of a raucous crowd inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cormier, who is undefeated at heavyweight, came into the fight at 245 pounds — a couple of pounds heavier than Miocic — but he was still giving up a lot of size and reach to the Ohio native.

Miocic looked to use that to his advantage early as he stalked Cormier across the Octagon while constantly fishing for a big right hand that he felt would put the light heavyweight champion away.

It didn’t happen because Cormier showed great head movement to get out of the way of those big shots before returning fire with a stiff jab that put a mouse under Miocic’s eye after just a couple of exchanges.

Still, Miocic was able to impose his will early but all that did was allow Cormier to feel his power and realize that he could fire back and do just as much damage.

It all paid off when Cormier uncorked a beautifully timed right hook that absolutely crushed Miocic and sent him crumbling to the mat. Cormier followed him to the ground for a few more punches but referee Marc Goddard had already seen enough as he jumped into to stop the contest at 4:33 into the opening round.

Cormier was presented with the second world title as he now rules the roost in two divisions as the heavyweight and light heavyweight champion of the world.

“I was a heavyweight for a long time and I left the division. I never knew what I could become. Tonight I got the answer,” Cormier said after his historic win.

“I’m a two-division champion, baby!”

As if it wasn’t enough to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold both the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles simultaneously, Cormier wasted no time grabbing the microphone from UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and immediately turning his attention to a former champion sitting cage side.

Cormier pointed at former heavyweight king and current WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, who had made his way out to watch the main event while sitting next to UFC president Dana White.

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

“There’s a guy that I’ve known for a long time. He’s a wrestler. He’s an All-American. He’s a former UFC champion. I never thought I would fight him, but Brock Lesnar, get your ass in here,” Cormier shouted.

Lesnar quickly hopped in the Octagon but rather than say anything he actually put his hands on Cormier as he shoved the new heavyweight champion before White could quickly get in the middle of the two fighters.

Cormier shouted back at Lesnar after the physical exchange.

“Push me now, you go to sleep later,” Cormier shouted back

Afterwards, Rogan got a moment with Lesnar who made quite the strong statement when addressing Cormier and the rest of the heavyweight division.

“Let me tell you something. I walked into this building and watched the heavyweight disasters from the beginning. Ngannou is a piece of s–t. Miocic is a piece of s–t. DC, I’m coming for you motherf–ker,” Lesnar said before leaving the Octagon.

Obviously Lesnar’s return was orchestrated long before the main event began and now it appears he will be set up for a showdown with Cormier later this year in his return to the UFC.

Lesnar has long been rumored to fight in the UFC again as his contract with World Wrestling Entertainment is expected to come to an end this summer. Given the encounter at UFC 226, all signs are pointing towards a huge showdown between Lesnar and Cormier later this year.