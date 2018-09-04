Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones Trade Shots Over Dual UFC Championships

As the clock on Daniel Cormier’s self-imposed retirement deadline winds down, the prospect of any further fights with Jon Jones winds down with it. That, of course, hasn’t stopped the two from taking shots at each other outside of the Octagon.

”I want to break the idea of (Cormier) thinking he can beat me,” Jones said to RT in a recent interview. “I believe doing that at light heavyweight would be the smartest thing to do, for a third time. Leading into our fourth fight, a possible fourth fight for the heavyweight championship of the world, his confidence won’t be in the right spot. It won’t, and I think it will help me take that fourth victory over him and that heavyweight championship from him. I think I have his number.”

As things currently stand, Jones is in the midst of adjudicating his latest UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation, a scenario which has been playing out for more than a year.

Meanwhile, Cormier possesses the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight championships and has plans to defend them both. It’s unclear against who he might fight at 205 pounds, but he is expected to defend the heavyweight strap against Brock Lesnar in early 2019.

Cormier has imposed a March 20, 2019 deadline on his UFC career. That’s when he turns 40, and he insists that he has promised his family that he won’t fight beyond that date and will stand by his decision, Jon Jones be damned.

That didn’t stop him from responding to Jones’ interview comments.

Big goals for a guy that could only achieve them after he finishes getting disciplined for his 3rd drug failure! I mean jeez this guy #Cheater https://t.co/Kfuki7qRCM — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 4, 2018

Of course, Jones couldn’t let that lie and responded in kind.

Does my big goal somehow offend you? Why the need for name calling? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 4, 2018

I set you up with several attacks to your body, you begin to protect your belly so I kicked you in your head. but you’re right somehow a steroid metabolite right before the fight made me smarter. You’re the champ champ, I’ll stop dreaming now — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 4, 2018

Must be the roids. pic.twitter.com/qSS25Bk8xC — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 4, 2018

Surprisingly, for Jones’ last Tweet aimed at Cormier, the champ champ gave “Bones” some props.