Daniel Cormier Issues Apology to Former Champion Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier is still riding high from his championship win last Saturday night where he become the first fighter in UFC history to capture both the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles.

It was a momentous occasion for Cormier, who was actually undefeated as a heavyweight during his professional fighting career, and he managed to earn a first round knockout against Stipe Miocic to win the title at UFC 226.

Miocic is the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history so it meant that much more to Cormier that he was able to earn the win over such an incredible fighter.

In the aftermath of his win, Cormier wasted no time turning his attention to former heavyweight champion and current WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, who was sitting cage side to watch the UFC 226 main event.

Lesnar not only charged into the Octagon to shove Cormier but he then took the microphone and lobbed insults at Miocic, former title contender Francis Ngannou and just about every other fighter in the UFC heavyweight division.

Thanks to that melee, Miocic was stuck standing in the Octagon just seconds after losing his title and in retrospect, Cormier felt bad that things played out the way that they did.

“I’m glad I’m getting to talk to you cause I haven’t done this yet. I was thinking about it a lot yesterday and I was thinking about it this morning and ever since Stipe sent me that message — do it again, congratulations and all that — when you get in the moment of some of the stuff that’s happening, you don’t stop and think about everyone else. I was in fight mode and then fight build mode with [Brock] Lesnar so I kind of feel bad that Stipe had to kind of sit through that after the fight,” Cormier told MMAWeekly on Wednesday.

“So I kind of want to apologize to him for the f–king s–t show that was going on in the Octagon after our fight. Cause it seemed like he kind of had to sit there and listen to me and Brock hollering at each other. He’s a big man and a champion for even doing that. I’m glad they didn’t interview him afterwards cause you know that can turn out bad like with me. For him to have to sit through that, that kind of sucked and I wanted to apologize to him for that.”

The message that Cormier referenced came from Miocic just two days after their fight as the former champion issued a congratulations to his opponent with hopes that they could meet in rematch in the near future.

Cormier is currently dealing with a broken hand as a result of their fight and his next heavyweight title defense is expected to happen against Lesnar in early 2019.

Unfortunately because of that, Cormier doesn’t believe he’ll ever see Miocic inside the Octagon again mostly because of the deadline he’s set to retire in March 2019 around his 40th birthday.

“I don’t think it will happen again because of the timing,” Cormier said about a potential rematch with Miocic. “I do believe that he’s going to be fighting for the heavyweight championship again and in the near future. There aren’t many guys in this division who can beat Stipe Miocic. So he’ll be fighting for the belt again soon.

“I do respect him a ton. Great guy, great champion. Great fighter and I wish him and his wife nothing but luck with the birth of their baby.”