Daniel Cormier: ‘If Brock Lesnar Doesn’t Fight Then I’ll Fight Stipe Miocic’

On Saturday, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones reclaimed the 205-pound title by defeating Alexander Gustafsson a second time. Jones is the only fighter to defeat Daniel Cormier, but don’t hold your breath for the two to meet for a third time.

Jones called out Cormier following his win over Gustafsson at UFC 232. During the event’s Post Show, Jones stated that Cormier was never the light heavyweight champion.

“DC needs to admit to the people that he was never the light heavyweight champion or face me at light heavyweight… the only way he can shut me up is to beat my ass,” Jones said.

Jones and Cormier first fought at UFC 182 in January 2015. Jones defeated Cormier by unanimous decision but was stripped of the title after a hit-and-run incident in April of that year. In Jones’ absence from the sport, Cormier won the light heavyweight title and defended it twice. Jones returned to action in 2016 and captured the interim title setting up a rematch with Cormier. He tested positive to clomiphene and letrozole prior to facing Cormier in a rematch and was stripped of the interim belt.

The two finally fought for a second time in July 2017. Jones knocked out Cormier at UFC 214 but the result was later overturned after he tested positive to turinabol. Cormier was reinstated as the 205-pound champion and defended the title against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220. Cormier then relinquished the light heavyweight title after going up to the heavyweight division and capturing the belt by knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July. He defended the heavyweight title on November 3 by submitting Derrick Lewis.

Cormier is expected to face Brock Lesnar in his next outing sometime in 2019. After Jones’ win over Gustafsson, talk of a trilogy bout against Cormier escalated. On Monday, Cormier put a rest to the talk during an appearance on The MMA Hour, stating that he’d either face Lesnar or Miocic next.

“As of right now with the Lesnar thing, that’s kind of still up in the air,” said Cormier. “If he doesn’t fight then I’ll fight Stipe Miocic.”

“I talked to the boss the other day. He was talking to me about fighting Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones and everybody and I said, if Lesnar doesn’t go, I go Stipe has to be first. He deserves it. I’ve said it from the beginning. If it ain’t Brock I want to fight Stipe Miocic and give him what’s rightfully his, a rematch for his title. He’s going to get beat again but at least he’ll get a chance to fight for that belt again,” he said.