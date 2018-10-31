Daniel Cormier: ‘I Would Advise Brock Lesnar to Stay Out of the Octagon’ at UFC 230

Many people seem to believe that Daniel Cormier is overlooking Derrick Lewis heading into Saturday’s showdown at Madison Square Garden, but Cormier says nothing could be further from the truth.

Though Cormier agreed to the fight while admitting that he wouldn’t have accepted such a short-notice bout with former champion Stipe Miocic, he said on Wednesday that he has been studying Lewis closely and realizes the dangers that he presents.

Cormier is expected to retire in March of next year, but has been building to a blockbuster bout with Brock Lesnar before he rides off into the sunset. If he wins at UFC 230 on Saturday, Lesnar, who is expected to be in attendance, could try to reprise his role and enter the Octagon the way he did after Cormier defeated Miocic over the summer.

Cormier would strongly advise him against such an action this time around.

