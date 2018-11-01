Daniel Cormier: I Will Beat Derrick Lewis Up at UFC 230

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier plans on dominating No. 1 heavyweight contender Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis on Saturday at UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis. Listen in as Cormier talked at length about how the fight developed and why he considered fighting Lewis, but not former champion Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.