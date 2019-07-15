Daniel Cormier: ‘I just don’t think (Stipe) is good enough’ (UFC 241 video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Heading into their first match-up at UFC 226 in July of 2018, not many people thought Daniel Cormier was going to roll over Stipe Miocic the way that he did. A few, of course, believed he could win, but not many showed the confidence that Cormier himself carried into that fight, perhaps knowing something the rest of us didn’t.

It took only 4:33 for Cormier to knock Miocic out, making him only the second fighter in UFC history to hold championships in two divisions simultaneously. He already held the light heavyweight belt prior to UFC 226. A few months later, at UFC 230 in November, Cormier became the first UFC champ-champ to defend at least one of those belts when he defeated Derrick Lewis.

Though he had been aiming for a blockbuster payday with Brock Lesnar, the WWE Superstar’s abrupt about face from the UFC left Cormier to honor his commitment to giving Miocic a rematch. That will take place at UFC 241 on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

With even more confidence than the first time they met, Cormier doesn’t seem to think the rematch will end much differently than the first fight.

TRENDING > UFC presser face-offs: Khabib vs Poirier, Cormier vs Miocic, Holloway vs Edgar, Whittaker vs Adesanya

“I understand that he’s gonna be better,” Cormier said at a recent UFC promotional press conference. “I think he’s a good champion. He’s a good fighter. I just don’t think he’s good enough to beat me.”

Miocic, obviously, believes differently, declaring that he will walk out of the Octagon with the belt at UFC 241.