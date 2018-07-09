Daniel Cormier Honored to Achieve Something That Only Conor McGregor Has Previously Achieved

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

When chatter begins about the greatest of all time, it takes a lot to unseat the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, or Demetrious Johnson, but Daniel Cormier made a strong case for himself to be considered as at least one of the greatest fighters of all time when he knocked out heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.

In doing so, Cormier separated himself from the pack by becoming only the second fighter in UFC history to hold championships in two different weight divisions simultaneously.

Georges St-Pierre, BJ Penn, and Randy Couture have all won titles in two different divisions, but only Cormier and Conor McGregor have won their second title while still holding the first.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier’s Message to Jon Jones: “I Hold The Cards Now”

Where does that put Cormier in the mix when it comes to discussing the greatest fighter of all time?