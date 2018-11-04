Daniel Cormier Dominates Derrick Lewis (UFC 230 Fight Highlights)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the UFC 230 main event on Saturday between two-division champion Daniel Cormier and heavyweight challenger Derrick Lewis in New York City.

The UFC next ships off to where it all began in Denver, Colorado, for its 25th Anniversary event at the Pepsi Center. The Mile High City is where the very first UFC was held, and now, 25 years later, the fight promotion is back with a revamped main event that features Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) and Denver’s own Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. “Platinum” Mike Perry.

RELATED: