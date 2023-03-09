Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Jon Jones should be ranked top pound-for-pound

Jon Jones returned after three years away from competition to defeat Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas.

Following the win, Jones returned to the No. 1 spot in the UFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings, but former two division champion Daniel Cormier disagrees with Jones’ ranking.

“I think it’s really hard to argue the greatest of all time when Jones has now gone up to heavyweight and won the championship because of what he did at light heavyweight,” Cormier said of Jones’ place in the GOAT conversation during the DC & RC Show.

“I don’t, for my opinion, believe that he should be number one pound-for-pound,” said Cormier of Jones’ top pound-for-pound ranking. “I think Alexander Volkanovski should still stay there. I don’t think he should be the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world, but I have no issue with it if people have voted that.”

When Jones stepped away from competition in 2020, he was the top ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He occupied that spot for another seven months before Khabib Nurmagomedov was voted to the No. 1 position.

