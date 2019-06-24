Daniel Cormier doesn’t blame Brock Lesnar for choosing WWE over fighting him (video)

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was looking forward to a massive payday in a showdown with WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar, so when it failed to come to fruition, Cormier couldn’t help but be disappointed. He doesn’t, however, fault Lesnar for doing what he thinks is right for himself and his family.

“Ultimately, you get paid that much money to go and wrestle as opposed to fighting me…” said Cormier in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“So, I think he made the smart decision. He always does. Brock always does what’s best for Brock and his family. Can’t fault a guy for doing that.”

With Lesnar out of the equation – UFC president Dana White said that Lesnar opted to retire from MMA – Cormier will instead put his heavyweight belt on the line against the man he took it from. Cormier headlines UFC 241 on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif., where he rematches former champ Stipe Moicic. Cormier has hinted that the Miocic rematch might be the final fight of his career.