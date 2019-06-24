HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Lovato takes the win over Gegard Mousasi

featuredBellator London & 223 Results: Rafael Lovato Jr. upsets Gegard Mousasi to take the belt

UFC Greenville Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 Live Results: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie (Results & Fight Stats)

Chan Sung Jung - Korean Zombie - UFC Greenville weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 weigh-in results: Headliner set, but injury nixes co-main event

Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

Daniel Cormier doesn’t blame Brock Lesnar for choosing WWE over fighting him (video)

June 24, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was looking forward to a massive payday in a showdown with WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar, so when it failed to come to fruition, Cormier couldn’t help but be disappointed. He doesn’t, however, fault Lesnar for doing what he thinks is right for himself and his family.

“Ultimately, you get paid that much money to go and wrestle as opposed to fighting me…” said Cormier in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“So, I think he made the smart decision. He always does. Brock always does what’s best for Brock and his family. Can’t fault a guy for doing that.”

TRENDING > Watch Francis Ngannou viciously KO Alistair Overeem: UFC Minneapolis Free Fight

With Lesnar out of the equation – UFC president Dana White said that Lesnar opted to retire from MMA – Cormier will instead put his heavyweight belt on the line against the man he took it from. Cormier headlines UFC 241 on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif., where he rematches former champ Stipe Moicic. Cormier has hinted that the Miocic rematch might be the final fight of his career.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA