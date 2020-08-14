HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier UFC 252 press conference faceoff

featuredUFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier face-off video

UFC 252 Miocic vs Cormier live press conference

featuredUFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier pre-fight press conference video

Derrick Lewis - UFC KO king

featuredDerrick Lewis amazed to hold UFC Heavyweight KO record (UFC Vegas 6 post-fight)

Derrick Lewis stops Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 6

featuredUFC Vegas 6 results: Derrick Lewis lands record-setting KO of Aleksei Oleinik

Daniel Cormier claims Stipe Miocic will still go for body shots (UFC 252 Press Conference)

August 13, 2020
NoNo Comments

Daniel Cormier called out Stipe Miocic’s smirk saying that he would still go after the body shots and only an idiot wouldn’t.

The two will meet in their trilogy fight in the UFC 252 main event, where Miocic will be putting the heavyweight title up for grabs. Both are also seeking the title of greatest heavyweight of all time, which would be hard to argue against the winner of this bout.

RELATED:

UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA