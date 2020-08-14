Daniel Cormier claims Stipe Miocic will still go for body shots (UFC 252 Press Conference)

Daniel Cormier called out Stipe Miocic’s smirk saying that he would still go after the body shots and only an idiot wouldn’t.

The two will meet in their trilogy fight in the UFC 252 main event, where Miocic will be putting the heavyweight title up for grabs. Both are also seeking the title of greatest heavyweight of all time, which would be hard to argue against the winner of this bout.

RELATED:

UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)