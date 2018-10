Daniel Cormier Breaks Down Volkan Oezdemir vs Anthony Smith: UFC Fight Night Moncton

(Courtesy of UFC)

Daniel Cormier breaks down the main event of Saturday’s Fight Night Moncton event, featuring the light heavyweight tilt between Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith. With Oezdemir ranked No. 2 in the 205-pound division, the fight has major implications in the light heavyweight title picture.

