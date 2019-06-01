HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier breaks down Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith UFC Stockholm headliner

May 31, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier breaks down the UFC on ESPN+ 11 main event between Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith. The UFC Stockholm headliner will determine which fighter remains in the hunt for another shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and who goes to the back of the line.

Tune in Saturday, June 1 to MMAWeekly.com for UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith full live results from Stockholm, Sweden.

