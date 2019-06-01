Daniel Cormier breaks down Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith UFC Stockholm headliner

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier breaks down the UFC on ESPN+ 11 main event between Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith. The UFC Stockholm headliner will determine which fighter remains in the hunt for another shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and who goes to the back of the line.

