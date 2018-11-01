Daniel Cormier Admits It Would Mean More to Beat Jon Jones Than Brock Lesnar

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 1, 2018
(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

Daniel Cormier has a formidable task in front of him at UFC 230 on Saturday. He’s putting his heavyweight title on the line against a man that has time and again found a way to dig deep, survive, and then land that one big punch that puts his opponent’s lights out. Derrick Lewis is not the most polished fighter in the world, but it’d be difficult to find another that fights with more heart, which makes for a dangerous foe.

Cormier is still expected to meet the challenge and walk out of the Octagon at Madison Square Garden with the belt around his waist.

If that happens, Cormier is expected to most likely face Brock Lesnar in early 2019, but a potential third bout with Jon Jones is also a possibility now that Jones is clear to fight again.

For Cormier, Lesnar promises a monster payday before he retires in March. But he readily admits that it would mean more to him to defeat Jones in the Octagon.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

               

