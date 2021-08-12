Daniel Cormier addresses Conor McGregor’s callouts on Twitter: “Worry about the dude that keeps beating your ass every time you go into the octagon.”

Conor McGregor has made a return to calling out retired fighters on Twitter.

This time the target of McGregor’s Twitter fingers was former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

McGregor tweeted a picture Tuesday of him landing a kick on Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 with a quote from Daniel Cormier, seemingly mocking DC for his commentary during their main event.

On Wednesday, Cormier responded to McGregor’s comments on his show “DC & RC”, encouraging McGregor to focus on more important things rather than his commentary.

“McGregor, listen to me bud. Stop worrying about me,” Cormier said. “Don’t worry about Daniel Cormier. Don’t worry about the things that I’m saying. Don’t worry about how I’m dressing and how I’m looking. Don’t do that.”

“Worry about the dude that keeps beating your ass every time you go into the octagon. That’s what you should be worried about. I’m not a guy you got to worry about fighting. I’m done. I’m retired. I’m living my best life. You need to worry about trying to beat the guys that you fight against. Don’t worry, get off the internet.”

McGregor then responded to Cormier’s remarks later that day with tweets that are now deleted.

While Cormier is now a retired fighter who provides commentary on the sport, it certainly appears his close association with McGregor’s rivals Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier have made McGregor draw a line in the sand.

