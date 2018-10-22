Dana White’s State of the UFC: Khabib vs. McGregor Fallout, DC vs. Lewis, Brock Lesnar, GSP, and More

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Dana White, in a recent interview with ESPN, talked at length about all things UFC. Of course, the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor bout and post-fight brawl were front and center, but the UFC president also discussed the likelihood of Georges St-Pierre getting a shot at Nurmagomedov, his thoughts on the Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis UFC 230 main event, Brock Lesnar’s UFC status with Cormier putting the heavyweight strap at risk, Floyd Mayweather’s recent rumblings, and more.

               

