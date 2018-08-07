Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series: Week 7 Highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)
Check out the highlights from Week 7 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Four fighters were awarded UFC contracts following last week’s event. Don’t miss Week 8 tomorrow night only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 7 Results:
- Juan Adams def. Shawn Teed by TKO (punches) at 4:17, R1
- Jordan Griffin def. Maurice Mitchell by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:57, R1
- Ian Heinisch def. Justin Sumter by KO (elbows) at 3:37, R1
- Don’Tale Mayes def. Mitchell Sipe by TKO (punches at 4:49, R2
- Roosevelt Roberts def. Garrett Gross by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13, R2