Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series: Week 7 Highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the highlights from Week 7 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Four fighters were awarded UFC contracts following last week’s event. Don’t miss Week 8 tomorrow night only on UFC FIGHT PASS.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre ‘Would Be Interested’ In Facing Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 7 Results: