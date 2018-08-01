HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor Says He’s ‘Very Close’ to Finalizing His Return to the UFC

featuredCody Garbrandt: T.J. Dillashaw Made Every Excuse Possible Not to Take the Rematch with Me

Tyron Woodley - UFC 209

featuredTyron Woodley Dismisses Colby Covington, Zeroes in on Darren Till

featuredDustin Poirier Calls for Title Shot after Blistering Second-Round TKO to Finish Eddie Alvarez

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Results: Four Fighters Awarded UFC Contracts

August 1, 2018
NoNo Comments

Week 7 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series featured five fights that resulted in five finishes.  Only two bouts saw the second round with three ending in knockouts and two by submission. 

Following the event, White announced that he was awarding four UFC contracts. Roosevelt Roberts, Ian Heinisch, Jordan Griffin and Juan Adams received the offers for their performances. 

(Courtesy of UFC)

After the contract recipients were announced, MMAWeekly spoke with the big winners at the UFC Training Centre in Las Vegas.

Juan Adams

Roosevelt Roberts

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Says He’s ‘Very Close’ to Finalizing His Return to the UFC

Ian Heinisch

Jordan Griffin

Backstage Reactions

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 7 Results:

  • Juan Adams def. Shawn Teed by TKO (punches) at 4:17, R1
  • Jordan Griffin def. Maurice Mitchell by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:57, R1
  • Ian Heinisch def. Justin Sumter by KO (elbows) at 3:37, R1
  • Don’Tale Mayes def. Mitchell Sipe by TKO (punches at 4:49, R2
  • Roosevelt Roberts def. Garrett Gross by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13, R2

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA