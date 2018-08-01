Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Results: Four Fighters Awarded UFC Contracts

Week 7 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series featured five fights that resulted in five finishes. Only two bouts saw the second round with three ending in knockouts and two by submission.

Following the event, White announced that he was awarding four UFC contracts. Roosevelt Roberts, Ian Heinisch, Jordan Griffin and Juan Adams received the offers for their performances.

After the contract recipients were announced, MMAWeekly spoke with the big winners at the UFC Training Centre in Las Vegas.

Juan Adams

Roosevelt Roberts

Ian Heinisch

Jordan Griffin

Backstage Reactions

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 7 Results: