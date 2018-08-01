Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Results: Four Fighters Awarded UFC Contracts

Week 7 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series featured five fights that resulted in five finishes. Only two bouts saw the second round with three ending in knockouts and two by submission.
Following the event, White announced that he was awarding four UFC contracts. Roosevelt Roberts, Ian Heinisch, Jordan Griffin and Juan Adams received the offers for their performances.
(Courtesy of UFC)
After the contract recipients were announced, MMAWeekly spoke with the big winners at the UFC Training Centre in Las Vegas.
Juan Adams
Roosevelt Roberts
Ian Heinisch
Jordan Griffin
Backstage Reactions
Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 7 Results:
- Juan Adams def. Shawn Teed by TKO (punches) at 4:17, R1
- Jordan Griffin def. Maurice Mitchell by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:57, R1
- Ian Heinisch def. Justin Sumter by KO (elbows) at 3:37, R1
- Don’Tale Mayes def. Mitchell Sipe by TKO (punches at 4:49, R2
- Roosevelt Roberts def. Garrett Gross by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13, R2