HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley - UFC 209

featuredTyron Woodley Considers Colby Covington Among the Walking Dead

featuredColby Covington: Tyron Woodley Quit Training With Me Because He Couldn’t Keep Up

Conor McGregor after June 14 Court Date

featuredConor McGregor Remorseful Following Court Appearance, Sets Date for Next Hearing

Conor McGregor appearing in a New York court

featuredTrial Attorney Explains What to Expect in Conor McGregor Court Case

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Fight Highlights: Greg Hardy and Alonzo Menifield Stand Out

June 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series returned for its second season with last week’s premiere. The inaugural season of the show produced a number of fighters that now dot the UFC roster, and Season 2 opened with a pair of fighters that also earned UFC contracts.

Though he’s currently known for his sordid past, Greg Hardy left a lasting Octagon in his professional debut, taking out fellow NFL veteran Austen Lane in just 57 seconds. Joining Hardy in earning a UFC contract was Alonzo Menifield, who needed just 8 seconds to finish Dashawn Boatwright in his second appearance on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

TRENDING > With Domestic Violence in His Past, Derrick Lewis is Not a Fan of Greg Hardy

The series plays out its second season over the course of seven weeks on UFC Fight Pass. Season 3 has already been announced as moving to ESPN+ as part of the UFC’s new media deal with the ESPN brand of networks and digital properties.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA