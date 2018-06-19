Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Fight Highlights: Greg Hardy and Alonzo Menifield Stand Out

(Courtesy of UFC)
Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series returned for its second season with last week’s premiere. The inaugural season of the show produced a number of fighters that now dot the UFC roster, and Season 2 opened with a pair of fighters that also earned UFC contracts.
Though he’s currently known for his sordid past, Greg Hardy left a lasting Octagon in his professional debut, taking out fellow NFL veteran Austen Lane in just 57 seconds. Joining Hardy in earning a UFC contract was Alonzo Menifield, who needed just 8 seconds to finish Dashawn Boatwright in his second appearance on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.
The series plays out its second season over the course of seven weeks on UFC Fight Pass. Season 3 has already been announced as moving to ESPN+ as part of the UFC’s new media deal with the ESPN brand of networks and digital properties.