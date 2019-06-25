Dana White’s State of the UFC: Jon Jones is the greatest of all time (video)

UFC president Dana White on Monday spoke with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto to break down many different topics swirling around the UFC. Top of the list was Jon Jones, who is putting the light heavyweight championship on the line opposite Thiago Santos at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas.

White talked at length about Jones being considered the greatest fighter of all time, his upcoming fight with Thiago Santos, and a potential third showdown with heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and at weight class he’d expect it to take place.

White talked about much more than Jones, however, addressing Amanda Nunes’ position in the greatest of all time talk, Ben Askren’s chances at getting a shot at the UFC welterweight title, featherweight great Jose Aldo’s current status with the company, what’s next for Conor McGregor, and other hot topics.