Dana White’s State of the UFC: ‘I was built for 2020’

As 2021 unfolds, we’re all waving 2020 goodbye. Even UFC president Dana White is glad that 2020 is over, even though it was in many ways a banner year for the UFC. And it’s not like the calendar flipped on Jan. 1 and all was right with the world.

Just like 2020, COVID-19 concerns continue, but White dealt with it well in 2020 and plans to get even better in 2021.

“I love solving problems. I was built for 2020,” White said in a recent sit-down with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

White recounted how 2020 unfolded, but also talked at length about what the New Year holds for the UFC, including the potential for filling venues with fans across the United States and elsewhere.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

