Dana White’s latest comments on a Brock Lesnar UFC return

It’s been several weeks since news of Brock Lesnar becoming a free agent hit the news pages, but what is the latest on a potential UFC return?

Lesnar reportedly fulfilled his WWE contract for professional wrestling without renewing. Contract talks hit an impasse, once again raising speculation that he might want to return to the Octagon for one final run in the cage.

When Lesnar has had bumpy roads in his talks with the WWE in the past, he has sometimes called on the UFC. Occasionally it was used as leverage to force the WWE’s hand, but other times he actually returned to mixed martial arts. Thus, the reason why speculation runs rampant whenever he is without a contract.

But at 43 years of age, would Lesnar seriously consider returning to a sport where he’d have to face the likes of Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, or Derrick Lewis, to name a few of the top heavyweights?

UFC president Dana White recently weighed with TMZ Sports in on a potential Brock Lesnar UFC return.

