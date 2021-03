Dana White’s last dinner with Khabib, ‘I don’t think he’ll come back’

UFC president Dana White recently relented on his attempts to persuade former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to stave off retirement.

At Thursday’s UFC 260 press conference, White addressed his last dinner with Khabib, admitting that he doesn’t think that he will ever change his mind and return to the Octagon.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC 260 face-off video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou