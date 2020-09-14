Dana White’s Contenders Series 2020, Week 7 fight card revealed

Las Vegas – The fourth season of the hit show Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Episode 7, featuring a lineup of rising athletes looking to make their dreams come true by impressing UFC President Dana White and earning a spot on the UFC roster.

The seventh episode of season four takes place on Tuesday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more. Fans can sign up for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with no contract required.

Dana White Contender Series 2020, Week 7 confirmed bouts

Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Jordan Williams

Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov vs. Collin Anglin

Welterweight: Korey Kuppe vs. Michael Lombardo

Women’s featherweight: Danyelle Wolf vs. Taneisha Tennant

Featherweight: Dinis Paiva vs. Kyle Driscoll

